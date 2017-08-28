To go with that new smartwatch, have a pair of Fitbit Flyer earbuds

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has much to prove, but it’s only just been announced today. Its looks have been panned, but the more debatable aspect will come to the software. We’ll have to place judgment on it sooner or later.

But we do have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds to talk about in the meantime. Fitbit’s Flyer costs $129.99 and delivers in October. It charges through a Micro-B cord. According to The Verge, you could do better for that price in terms of audio quality and battery life — six hours with a full charge rate of about 90 minutes. You’ll do with gold and white or black and blue color combos.

However, they really serve the purpose of connecting to the Ionic smartwatch — it can maintain multiple Bluetooth connections much like most Bluetooth accessories do.