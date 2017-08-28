T-Mobile’s all excited to launch its 600MHz network in full and have phones from Samsung and LG come up within the fourth quarter that will support it. Unfortunately, we know that the Galaxy Note 8 won’t and we might not see the V30 support it, too.

Qualcomm product manager Sherif Hanna has confirmed to BGR that even on devices that have the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, there have to be other components with it to support Band 71 LTE. Even though the Snapdragon 835 (which holds the X16 modem) and its WTR5975 transceiver part were said by Qualcomm to be able to get that 600MHz band, there apparently need to be more hardware ingredients for everything to work out.

The Galaxy Note 8 does not have those ingredients.

So, what might come along from either Samsung or LG this fall that will get T-Mobile started up here? Well, we don’t know. The LG- and HTC-made Pixel phones, which may feature an iterative upgrade on the Snap 835, are good bets. The launch timeframe of the LG V30 coming as close as it does to the fourth quarter means that it’s more of a toss-up — though FCC Office of Engineering and Technology documents could help us out as RF tests will need to be carried out and codified. As for Samsung, it seems we best get used to seeing a mid-ranger getting this party started.