With Samsung’s beautiful albeit familiar Galaxy Note 8 officially unveiled and almost ready for its global commercial rollout, and a similarly eye-catching LG V30 right around the corner, the pressure is rapidly mounting on Apple to throw its highly anticipated hat in the “Infinity Display” flagship ring.

Strongly rumored to have hit various production snags until not long ago, the iPhone 8 is all of a sudden back on track for a typical September introduction and actual launch soon after.

Initial supply may still be a problem, but more and more insiders claim the biggest tech event of the fall will take place in just a couple of weeks. Namely, on September 12, according to anonymous European carrier sources a little while ago and “people briefed” on Cupertino’s plans cited by The Wall Street Journal today.

If September 12 is indeed D-Day, press invites should start spreading out before long. Maybe later today, maybe in a few days. But definitely soon.

Remember, largely repetitive iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models are tipped to see daylight alongside the “revolutionary” iPhone 8, with the cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 and long overdue 4K-capable Apple TV themselves strong candidates for announcements two weeks from tomorrow.

For the first time, a product-unveiling Apple keynote could go down at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, a venue opened in April 2017 but still not completely finished.