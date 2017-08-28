NYPD’s 36,000 Windows Phones to be replaced with iPhones

A couple of years ago, the New York Police Department began rolling out Windows Phones, one for every officer in the force. It seemed like a move that could buoy Microsoft’s mobile platform for enterprise purposes. It has proven not to be.

The New York Post is now reporting from its sources that the department is looking to replace them all with iPhones by the end of the year. The news comes after Windows 10 Mobile development was sidetracked to a dead-end branch, slated for end of life maintenance.

Insiders are blaming Deputy Commissioner for Information Technology Jessica Tisch for being the sole leadership member for leading the acquisition process. Some say that she based the decision on the Microsoft system the department already uses for its video surveillance system at one of its main headquarters.

“I don’t care if you’re Jesus f–king Christ, you get a panel of experts,” said one source.

The Windows mobile fleet consisted of Nokia’s Lumia 640XL and Lumia 830 devices, the latter of which is coming up on three years old. About a dozen specially-engineered apps for the crime-fighting purposes were made for the 36,000 phones.

While they have proven their usefulness, the decision to procure these devices was not one of future-proofing.