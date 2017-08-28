Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible date for the iPhone 8 event. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as we discuss the sales projections for the device. We also focus on the Apple Watch Series 3 and the new work out modes to come. The LG V30 is next, as we see that there are some leaked images of what to expect. We end today’s show talking about the Fitbit Ionic and our initial impressions.

Stories:
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch runs Ionic OS, supports wrist payments and largely focuses on fitness
Here are the athletic activities you can track with an Apple Watch Series 3
Get a closer look at the teeny-tiny LG V30 bottom bezel in this latest live picture
Samsung ‘thinks’ it can sell 11 million+ Galaxy Note 8 units, Chinese Bixby is nearly completed
All sources start to point to September 12 hosting Apple’s iPhone 8 event

