Huawei’s new MediaPad quartet costs between $139 and $249 stateside

Knowing full well they don’t have what it takes to stand out in a crowd of buzzworthy new smartphones slated for glamorous announcements at IFA Berlin, Huawei brought a whole army of Android 7.0 tablets to the US early.

Specifically, four low-cost models, including two that were actually unveiled in other regions back in April and June. The most affordable one is obviously also the humblest, fetching $139 with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 pix res screen, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space and 4,800 mAh battery in tow.

This MediaPad T3 8 is also the only one of the bunch available already for immediate shipping from Amazon, with the e-tailer promising deliveries of 1 to 4 weeks when it comes to the Huawei MediaPad T3 10, up to 4 weeks as far as the M3 Lite 8 is concerned, and 2 to 5 weeks for the MediaPad M3 Lite.

Of course, the $159 10-inch T3 greatly resembles its little brother, with a 9.6-inch display sporting the same HD resolution and an… identical 4,800 mAh cell? That sounds a bit small, but if it makes you feel any better, both the MediaPad T3 8 and 10 are made of premium aluminum.

Meanwhile, the $199 Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8 and $249 M3 Lite 10 both come with Snapdragon 435 SoCs, 3GB RAM (each), 1920 x 1200 display resolution, and top-notch audio performance. The 10-incher features as many as four speakers, and upgrades the smaller version’s 4,800 mAh battery to a hefty 6660.

