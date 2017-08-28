Here are the athletic activities you can track with an Apple Watch Series 3

Another big file grab from the HomePod firmware pot appears to show off the diverse range of activities that the next Apple Watch can track with watchOS 4.

Just like the Apple Pay Cash reveal, iHelp BR was able to find code as well as a paddle of PNG images with symbols demonstrating the different types of exercise that an Apple Watch Series 3 might indicate on its graphical user interface. From the generic “snow sports” as a category to “downhill skiing” on an individual level and “functional strength training” for a series of workouts, there’s plenty that’s getting covered here.

Currently, only 12 exercising situations can be measured on the watchOS 3.

Outdoor Walk

Outdoor Run

Outdoor Cycle

Eliptical

Rower

Stair Stepper

Other

Indoor Walk

Indoor Run

Indoor Cycle

We have a full list of the activities that were disclosed by iHelp BR‘s screenshots, but you can take a hit at the source link to see the iconography for yourself. Keep in mind that these 36 items are just a portion of the full fitness suite that may appear on watchOS 4 soon.