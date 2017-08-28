Google Chromecast Ultra is $10 off wherever available

What better time to stream some more 4K HDR content into your life than now?

While supplies last, you can get a Chromecast Ultra for $10 off its usual $69 price tag at most places a Chromecast Ultra is sold. That includes the Google Store, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Newegg, Target or wherever else you might benefit more for loyalty points’ sake.

As we’re closing in on a possible October 5 event for the launch of new Google-made products, there is a million-to-one chance that the Chromecast could be updated this year, but as of yet, no intel has dropped into our view.