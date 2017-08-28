Those who want to organize their schedule for what is already shaping up like a jam-packed few days leading to and following the September 1 debut of Berlin’s IFA 2017 trade fair should add Garmin to the list of exhibitors worth keeping an eye on.

The American GPS specialist turned top wearables vendor has at least two new products reportedly lined up for announcements sometime in the next week or so, one of which has just been rendered by the industry’s most prolific leaker in great detail.

As the speculated Vivomove HR name suggests, this is no doubt a slightly advanced version of the Vivomove “classic watch with activity tracking” from last year. Or perhaps a highly advanced one, seeing as how there are at least two big upgrades clearly visible in press-friendly images showing the device from behind and from the front.

Not only will the Garmin Vivomove HR be able to keep track of your general health with an optical heart rate monitor, also displaying smartphone notifications, text messages and the likes on a tiny, frugal and discreet screen.

Even so, the fitness-focused watch looks similar to a classic (and relatively classy) wrist-worn timepiece, with a circular body in tow, no crown as far as we can tell, and a sporty strap you’re likely to be able to replace with ease.

In case you missed it, there’s a Vivoactive 3 in the pipeline as well, presumably headed to Berlin with a fancier, larger display, a full set of activity tracking features and a higher price point than the $250 or so the Garmin Vivomove HR will probably cost.