Amazon Echo speakers now being sold at recently-acquired Whole Foods

In mid-June, Amazon announced its intention to spend just under $14 billion to buy up high-end supermarket chain Whole Foods. Today, the deal reached closure and shoppers are being greeted by one of the effects of it: Echo speakers.

 

Reporters and shoppers alike have been spotting tables at all supermarket locations with physical Echo and Echo Dot speakers for sale as the “Farm Fresh […] Pick of the Season”. Cheeky marketing aside, the Echo is at its discounted price of $99.99 while the Echo Dot is at $44.99. The best part about that if you happen to pick one up? Free shipping from shopping cart to shopping bag.

Price scouts have spotted major discounts on meats, produce and other products — they’re easy to find as new prices are being placed on orange tags with the Amazon logo on them, The Verge reports.

Via
The Verge
