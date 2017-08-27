LG V30 gets sound checked with another Quad DAC system from ESS Technology
The LG V10 had it. The LG V20 had it. Some LG G6 units got it, too. And now, we know that the LG V30 will have a Hi-Fi Quad DAC system from ESS Technology.
The parts supplier will provide its SABRE ES9218P product to help LG provide 32-bit sound. It is believed that this top-of-the-line part has also been used on the V20 and G6.
However, LG is set on improving the experience with a digital filter that affects the impulse response function and should give different depths to certain instruments. It also has partnered with MQA — a music server company that currently serves hi-fi streamer TIDAL — and B&O PLAY for further enhancements. The latter company is throwing in a pair of its earphones for each V30 buyer.
The earpiece of the phone now also serves as a microphone to prop up the HD Audio Recorder feature, too.
The phone is set to debut prior to IFA Berlin this week.
Finally, LG has started placing a new series of videos to promote the V30 with a campaign called “The next V.”