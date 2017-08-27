The LG V10 had it. The LG V20 had it. Some LG G6 units got it, too. And now, we know that the LG V30 will have a Hi-Fi Quad DAC system from ESS Technology.

The parts supplier will provide its SABRE ES9218P product to help LG provide 32-bit sound. It is believed that this top-of-the-line part has also been used on the V20 and G6.

However, LG is set on improving the experience with a digital filter that affects the impulse response function and should give different depths to certain instruments. It also has partnered with MQA — a music server company that currently serves hi-fi streamer TIDAL — and B&O PLAY for further enhancements. The latter company is throwing in a pair of its earphones for each V30 buyer.

The earpiece of the phone now also serves as a microphone to prop up the HD Audio Recorder feature, too.

The phone is set to debut prior to IFA Berlin this week.

Finally, LG has started placing a new series of videos to promote the V30 with a campaign called “The next V.”