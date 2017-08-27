Android

Update of updates: HTC U11 getting Android Oreo in Q4

Contents
Advertisement

The U11 will be the first of HTC’s devices to receive Android 8.0 Oreo.

The company tweeted that while the current flagship is getting the update, the U Ultra and HTC 10 are set for it as well.

The company has been more eager to announce these software pushes in the past with multiple pre-release teasers for Android Marshmallow and Nougat. Not so much this time around for Oreo.

While HTC is due to release a new Pixel phone for Google this year, by the company’s own plans, it should also have at least one or two more phones out with its new UI trick, Edge Sense.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, HTC, HTC 10, News, Software Update, U Ultra, U11, U11 Life
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.