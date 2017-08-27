Update of updates: HTC U11 getting Android Oreo in Q4
The U11 will be the first of HTC’s devices to receive Android 8.0 Oreo.
The company tweeted that while the current flagship is getting the update, the U Ultra and HTC 10 are set for it as well.
We’re excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/B2Os1tOONP
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 24, 2017
The company has been more eager to announce these software pushes in the past with multiple pre-release teasers for Android Marshmallow and Nougat. Not so much this time around for Oreo.
While HTC is due to release a new Pixel phone for Google this year, by the company’s own plans, it should also have at least one or two more phones out with its new UI trick, Edge Sense.