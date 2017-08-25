Say hello to the upcoming Xperia XZ1’s little friend. Both the XZ1 Compact and full-sized XZ1 are expected to debut at IFA Berlin next week, though unfortunately for Sony, the two phones hold very few secrets and don’t seem particularly buzzworthy either.

Leaked in obligatory CAD-based renders exactly one week ago, this year’s top diminutive Android flagship appeared to largely mimic its big brother’s design language. That’s still the case in official images making the rounds on Twitter after Amazon UK jumped the gun with prices, colors and everything, but there’s also a major visual difference between the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

The smaller version, just like the Xperia X Compact last year, seemingly adopts a not-so-premium plastic build, no metallic antenna bands in sight, although the shiny top and bottom edges add a hint of class to the chunky overall construction.

There’s obviously no sign of a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, as a few fishy prototype pics suggested at one point, with the biometric sensor instead most definitely embedded into that signature side power button.

Intriguingly, the rear-facing camera arrangement looks exactly the same as the one on the Xperia XZ Premium’s back, main sensor, LED flash, laser autofocus and all, so it’s possible compact phone enthusiasts will be getting similar Motion Eye and Super slow motion proficiency.

Add a presumed Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and paint jobs ranging from pink to blue, silver and black, and you may not be so turned off by that 499 GBP price point in the UK likely converting into $500 or so stateside.