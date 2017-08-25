It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out a new member of Samsung’s Tizen-powered Gear S smartwatch family is probably coming soon, considering the three previous variants saw daylight at the last three editions of Berlin’s IFA trade show.

But it appears the Gear S, S2 and S3 will be followed by a Gear Sport this year rather than a more logical S4. The name of the no doubt fitness-focused fourth-gen wearable device first surfaced online courtesy of FCC’s regulatory documents a couple of weeks back, with a leaked promotional material of some sort further lending it credence today.

More importantly, we catch a brief, tiny and blurry glimpse of the unreleased product here in two color options, with an overall design language reminiscent of the Gear S2 as opposed to the newer, sleeker S3.

Fashionistas shouldn’t despair however, as a Gear S2 Classic flavor added substantial distinction and elegance to 2015’s sporty build, and the same could happen this time around as well.

What continues to confuse us quite a bit is the SM-R600 model number, which seems to suggest the Gear Sport occupies a lower spot on the totem pole than both the Gear S3, aka SM-R770, and S2, also known as SM-R720.

Still, the screen resolution is reportedly unchanged, at 360 x 360 pixels, and the Wi-Fi Alliance has just confirmed Tizen 3.0 will run the software show out the box. That’s decidedly high-end material, though it remains to be seen if it’s enough to contend the Apple Watch Series 3.