“It’s the S8+ with an S Pen.”

We think that assessment is a little reductive, but yes, the Galaxy Note 8 shares plenty of attributes with its springtime analogue. That’s not to say that the subtle improvements don’t count for anything: sharper bezels and curved glass, a tad bit thicker and a bit more RAM. Your excitement may or may not show.

All in all, though, there has to be some audience out there wondering if that S Pen really is worth the extra $80 to $150 that Samsung is charging between the Galaxy S8+ and the Galaxy Note 8. We think that’s one good question to ask (there are plenty more to come) and we’ll answer it soon enough. In the meantime, Jaime Rivera takes a look at the two phones from the show floor of Galaxy Unpacked.

