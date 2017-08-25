Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Top 5 reasons to buy (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Some of you won’t even consider buying the Galaxy Note 8 and that’s fine. But for those still sitting on the edge of that pre-order page, you may want to see if any one of the following five reasons will get you to the checkout page.

  • Will you be able to appreciate multitasking on DeX with two extra gigabytes of RAM?
  • Will you use the S Pen as an extension of what you do on a mobile phone?
  • Do you just want more space to read more things and enjoy more video?
  • Might you appreciate a doubly-stabilized dual-camera system?
  • Are you prepared for an upgrade at this moment?

All those reasons need more explaining and that’s what Jaime Rivera is here to do. Check out his video above and all the rest of our coverage right here.

Pocketnow’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own Galaxy Note 8 skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including iPhones, the Essential Phone, and even MacBooks.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 8, Phablet, Samsung, top 5, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.