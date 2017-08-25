Some of you won’t even consider buying the Galaxy Note 8 and that’s fine. But for those still sitting on the edge of that pre-order page, you may want to see if any one of the following five reasons will get you to the checkout page.

Will you be able to appreciate multitasking on DeX with two extra gigabytes of RAM?

Will you use the S Pen as an extension of what you do on a mobile phone?

Do you just want more space to read more things and enjoy more video?

Might you appreciate a doubly-stabilized dual-camera system?

Are you prepared for an upgrade at this moment?

All those reasons need more explaining and that’s what Jaime Rivera is here to do. Check out his video above and all the rest of our coverage right here.

