Just in case you needed more proof that HMD Global has managed to put the Nokia brand back on the map with the other tier 1 smartphone vendors of the world in record time, Amazon India recently made the company’s Full HD 5.5-incher available in the region for the first time. Aaaand now the Nokia 6 is gone.

It was gone in fact less than a minute after sales kicked off on Wednesday, at 12pm local time, though for the sake of clarity, we should point out registrations were actually accepted earlier. Specifically, between August 10 and 21, which was apparently enough to amass the interest of over a million people.

It’s unclear exactly how many of those backed their enthusiasm by throwing 15,000 rupees HMD’s way and completing the order process, but whatever inventory was up for grabs to begin with, it vanished in mere seconds.

Don’t despair if you missed that window however, as a new one is open now ahead of another batch coming next Wednesday, August 30, at 12pm. Once again, you’ll probably need to act fast come the moment of truth, as well as register as soon as possible to secure your place in line.

In addition to being quite affordable for what it brings to the table (the aforementioned sharp LCD screen, 3GB RAM, “pure” Android 7.1 Nougat, dual speakers, metal build and 16MP PDAF rear camera), the Nokia 6 also comes with a few local deals and discounts, including 1,000 rupees back for Amazon Prime members and 45 free gigs of Vodafone data for 5 months.