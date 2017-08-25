Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone 8 and the predictions on its possible crazy price tag. Then we also discuss the Huawei Mate 10 and how the company has teased that it’ll be superior to the Galaxy Note 8. Then we discuss HTC and how the company might sell the Vive division. Those of you wondering the future of wearables for Samsung, rumors are a bit disappointing for what we’ll see at IFA. We end today’s show talking about how BlackBerry will license its software to other OEMs.

– Phase two of BlackBerry’s licensing plan will soon see OEMs use a BlackBerry Secure OS

– Tizen 3.0-powered Samsung Gear Sport looks… sporty in blurry leaked material

– Huawei once again jabs Samsung in Mate 10 teaser

– HTC could finally sell Vive operations

– Firmer sources nail price of iPhone 8 to $999