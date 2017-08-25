Android

iPhone 8 crazy price, Huawei Mate 10 teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone 8 and the predictions on its possible crazy price tag. Then we also discuss the Huawei Mate 10 and how the company has teased that it’ll be superior to the Galaxy Note 8. Then we discuss HTC and how the company might sell the Vive division. Those of you wondering the future of wearables for Samsung, rumors are a bit disappointing for what we’ll see at IFA. We end today’s show talking about how BlackBerry will license its software to other OEMs.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Phase two of BlackBerry’s licensing plan will soon see OEMs use a BlackBerry Secure OS
Tizen 3.0-powered Samsung Gear Sport looks… sporty in blurry leaked material
Huawei once again jabs Samsung in Mate 10 teaser
HTC could finally sell Vive operations
Firmer sources nail price of iPhone 8 to $999

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!