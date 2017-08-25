Google Assistant app on iOS in Europe now live

Google Assistant has been slow to spread across all of its reciprocating platforms across the world. The United States obviously got first dibs as artificial intelligence is a prime initiative for Mountain View these days. Sure, Allo gives most people ample access and so does Google Home.

But if you have an iOS device, you probably just need the Google Assistant app right now. Up until now, you haven’t been able to get it on your iPhone or iPad. Fortunately, Google just announced that the app is now available in France, Germany and the UK. It will allow users to interact with the Assistant in a dedicated interface via voice or text.

The app is already available in the US for devices on iOS 9.1 or later and has been since May.