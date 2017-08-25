iOS

Google Assistant app on iOS in Europe now live

Contents
Advertisement

Google Assistant has been slow to spread across all of its reciprocating platforms across the world. The United States obviously got first dibs as artificial intelligence is a prime initiative for Mountain View these days. Sure, Allo gives most people ample access and so does Google Home.

But if you have an iOS device, you probably just need the Google Assistant app right now. Up until now, you haven’t been able to get it on your iPhone or iPad. Fortunately, Google just announced that the app is now available in France, Germany and the UK. It will allow users to interact with the Assistant in a dedicated interface via voice or text.

The app is already available in the US for devices on iOS 9.1 or later and has been since May.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, digital assistant, Google, Google Assistant, iOS, iPad, iPhone, News, voice assistant
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.