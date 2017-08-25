Canada’s BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research in Motion or simply RIM, hasn’t exactly managed to turn its age-old financial woes around, even with the KEYone proving surprisingly popular across markets as diverse as the US, India and UK.

Of course, it’s actually TCL that handles the production, distribution and marketing of the QWERTY keyboard-sporting phone, so it’s only natural the Chinese licensee makes the bulk of profits off the road warrior’s sales.

But BlackBerry’s licensing strategy is reportedly close to entering stage two, when “various” global smartphone makers will be granted permission to sell devices under their own names running an extra-secure version of Android.

Aptly called BlackBerry Secure, this platform should include all the unanimously praised security features built into recent BlackBerries, like the DTEK monitoring app, and receive frequent updates designed to keep you shielded from the typical mobile and online risks.

It goes without saying that the Canadian company isn’t looking at some monumental, game-changing source of revenue straight off the bat here, but if the “number of different contracts” currently in the pipeline proves large enough, this could be another important step towards long-term fiscal health.

It’s certainly a much better idea than flogging that dead BlackBerry OS horse, as the new software initiative sounds like it would bring the best of both worlds together. BlackBerry’s iconic security and Google’s Android freedom, what could be sweeter? By the way, the first BlackBerry Secure adopter has already been named, though you may not know a lot about Optiemus. If it rings a bell, it’s probably because it’s India’s authorized KEYone manufacturer and distributor.