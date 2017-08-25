TCL is unlikely to steal the IFA 2017 spotlight next week with another one of those floods of low-cost Alcatel-branded smartphone announcements, but folks on tight budgets occasionally need new gear too, so let’s not completely ignore the impending A3 Plus, U5 HD, A7 XL and Idol 5.

Yes, it seems a little counterintuitive, but a largely modest Alcatel Idol 5 will probably follow the overall respectable Idol 5S to market instead of the other way around. Recently certified by the FCC, the 5.2-incher also known on the inside as the TCL 6058 shows off its understated metallic design once again in leaked press renders today.

According to various benchmarking records and credible intel picked up by a generally trustworthy Twitter tipster, the “regular” Idol 5 packs a humdrum octa-core MediaTek MT6735 SoC and 3GB RAM, with only 16GB internal storage in tow, decent Full HD screen resolution, Android 7.0 Nougat software, a 12MP rear-facing camera and 8MP front shooter.

Enough to justify a €250 price tag in Western Europe? If not, rumor has it the Alcatel A7 will start at the exact same price point after its own premiere in Berlin in a few days, likely sporting two main cameras, a larger 5.5-inch 1080p display, an 8MP selfie snapper, at least 3GB RAM and 32GB local digital hoarding room.

What’s the A7’s catch? A less “premium” build than the Idol 5, we presume, with plastic all around, though we don’t get to see its back cover to confirm that choice in unofficial images making the rounds on social media at the moment.