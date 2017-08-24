Several years before LG or Meizu’s dual-screen smartphone experiments, a little Russian company called Yota made quite a lot of international headlines with two generations of a handset sporting two displays for a much better reason than taking rear camera selfies.

After a painfully long wait, the third-gen YotaPhone has been properly unveiled at the Russian Embassy in Beijing yesterday, which makes it pretty clear what are the main markets targeted by the mid-range 5.5-incher.

Don’t even dare dreaming of official US availability, and alas, gone are the days Yota could count on ZTE for a big mass production push. Still, the goal is to rack up one million unit sales in China before moving on to Russia, and at least at a first glance, the regional 2,398 yuan starting price feels reasonable enough.

Equating to around $360, that’s going to net you a 64GB version, while 128 gigs of internal storage requires an extra 700 yuan for a total fee of roughly $465 (CNY 3,098).

In both cases, the YotaPhone 3 (or just Yota 3, as it’ll be known on the Asian continent) packs a respectable 4GB RAM and decently spacious 3,300 mAh battery. The primary 5.5-inch Full HD panel, confusingly marketed as an “LCD Super AMOLED” unit, is paired with arguably the phone’s top selling point – a secondary, rear-mounted 5.2-inch E-Ink display meant for e-book reading and other frugal tasks.

With Android 7.0 Nougat on the software side of things, a 12MP rear and 13MP front camera, dual SIM support and fingerprint recognition, the Yota 3 will kick off JD.com pre-orders on September 5, shipping from the 18th to early Chinese adopters.