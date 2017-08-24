Jumpstart a career in information security with this course bundle

White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle

Trying to find the right career? If you like working with computers and security systems, information security is a fast-growing industry that could be the right path for you. The White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle is the ideal course for anybody wanting to learn more about information security and ethical hacking.

This bundle contains eight courses immersing you in the world of detecting and fixing network system vulnerabilities. You’ll be learning from extremely knowledgeable instructors about cryptography and operations security.

How does Pay What You Want work? Pay your desired price, and you’ll receive a large chunk of the bundle if it’s lower than the average price. If it’s greater, you’ll receive the entire bundle. With an original price of $1271, The White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle is already 99% off if you beat the average price.

