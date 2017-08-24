UK should see Nokia 8 from Clove on September 13

Nokia enthusiasts in Europe are having a fun time of getting their hands on the Nokia 8 — it’s a pretty good flagship entry into the 2017 device calendar, but it signals confidence from the company’s smartphone brand licensee that it can pull off a proper high-class device.

Well, people on the continent have been pleasantly surprised with the prices they have been seeing, but the United Kingdom has had radio silence so far. That is, until unlocked phones retailer Clove Technology came along. It posted its notice of first availability for September 13, but is only logging registrations of interest at the moment. Pricing details have yet to be set.

If you’re more platform agnostic, that still leaves a whole day for Apple to make its impression on you for the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8… well, if the rumors are right about its event date.