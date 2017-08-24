While music streaming services other than Spotify and Apple Music frequently offer good deals for first-time subscribers to try to prevent a duopoly situation, Tidal is the only player in this fast-growing industry that currently conditions its best promotions on the mobile carrier you use.

There’s obviously a good reason for that, as Sprint laid the foundation for a “game-changing partnership” back in February by purchasing a third of Jay-Z’s artist-driven business. Since then, the “Now Network’s” customers have been able to enjoy premium content before everyone else in the world, not to mention those six sweet months of free Tidal HiFi access.

This Saturday, August 26, and only then, new and existing Sprint subscribers will receive a truly unique wireless service provider gift if they activate at least one fresh line at official stores or authorized dealers nationwide.

You’ll need to be quick, mind you, as Jay-Z “4:44” tour tickets are offered with no strings attached on a first come, first serve basis. This is a lengthy US tour, of course, and eligible dates include October 28, November 12, 14, 25, 26, 27, 29, December 5, 19 and 21 shows, but still, the free tix are no doubt limited, so it’s probably wise to visit a physical Sprint retail location early in the morning this Saturday.

Two or more lines of service will automatically procure you a pair of tickets to a Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, Chicago, San Diego or Los Angeles rap concert. Just don’t forget to sign up for your gratis 6-month Tidal HiFi trial first and foremost.