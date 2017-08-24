Reaxing the Galaxy Note8 | #PNWeekly 267

What does the Essential Phone, the Honor 9, the LG V30, the iPhone 8, the Google Pixel 2, the Galaxy Note7, the Galaxy Note FE, the Galaxy Note5, the Galaxy Note Edge, the Galaxy Note4, the Galaxy Note3, the Galaxy Note2 and the Galaxy Note8 have in common? They were all mentioned on this darn podcast we recorded at half-midnight on the morning after the latest Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City.

Join Juan Carlos Bagnell, Jaime Rivera and yours truly and get your S Pens sprung out for this special edition of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 12:30am Eastern on August 24th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 267

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

August 24, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jaime Rivera

Jules Wang

Sponsor

Pocketnow‘s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own Galaxy Note 8 skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including iPhones, the Essential Phone, and even MacBooks.

Galaxy Note 8

It’s as simple as that. We talk all aspects of the Note8 from its pricing to its presentation to how it’s perceived by the people it intends on serving. We share first blushes and trade barbed thoughts on what this means for Samsung, its competition big and small and the future that a victor might lead us to. Check out our video coverage here.

•

See you soon!