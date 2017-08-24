OnePlus 5 finally gets around to Australia from August 29

Out of all the nooks and crannies OnePlus has yet to reach, we were surprised that it took the company this long to hit the Down Under. After all, if McDonald’s can get an iPhone 8 on its marketing materials before everyone else, you know it’s the hot place to be.

But alas, the Chinese manufacturer is finally moving on plans it announced earlier this month for a soft launch into the market. The big date and time to watch out for? Tuesday, August 29 at 10am AEST.

Introductory pricing will be fairly reasonable in accordance with other regions: the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant in Slate Gray and Soft Gold will cost AU$599 (US$473) while the 8GB/128GB variant in Midnight Black and Slate Gray will cost AU$699 ($552). A free Sandstone Protective Case will be provided

Both phones are compatible on Optus, Telstra, Vodafone and their virtual operators. Disappointingly, the power adapters feature a UK plug head, so customers will need to source a converter for Dash Charge to work. Expect standard shipping times for the major metropolitan centers and more than five business days for bush regions.

Other brands tied to OnePlus like OPPO and vivo are already in the Australian market, but it was about time that a name more relatable and emotionally riling came up. OnePlus will launch an awareness campaign next month with community meets in Sydney and Melbourne.