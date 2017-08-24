Android

iPhone 8 possible dates, Google Pixel 2 specs & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible event and launch dates for the iPhone 8. Then we talk about Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 and its probable dates as well. Samsung follows as the announcement of its future smartwatch is near. Then we talk about the Space Black BlackBerry KEYone, and how to get it in the US. We also discuss the recent deals you can find for Virgin Mobile, even if you bring your own iPhone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Bring your own iPhone to Virgin Mobile to redeem a year of service for $1
BlackBerry KEYone marks the brand’s return to AT&T, starting September 1 in ‘Space Black’
Samsung confirms new Gear smartwatch for IFA debut next week, smart speaker also coming ‘soon’
Save the date: Google is likely to unveil the Pixel 2 and XL2 phones on October 5
European carrier insiders predict September 12 iPhone 8 announcement, September 22 launch

