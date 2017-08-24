Huawei once again jabs Samsung in Mate 10 teaser

Huawei Mobile Australia is telling is customers to go #beyondthegalaxy in another teaser for the Mate 10 release on October 16. It’s not the first time this Galaxy Note 8 launch week that the company at large has thrown down on Samsung.

In so doing, the company has welcomed Twitter users into “the Dual Camera Family,” highlighting its partnership with German camera maker Leica in creating the dual-camera formats for the Huawei P9, Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 over the past year and a half.

There is a design aspect that was disclosed and it follows on from the previous Mate device: the vertical orientation of the rear camera sensors. Other than that, the phone is plated in gray.

Pocketnow will be on the ground in Munich to get our hands on the Mate 10 when it comes out.