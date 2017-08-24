Android

Huawei once again jabs Samsung in Mate 10 teaser

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei Mobile Australia is telling is customers to go #beyondthegalaxy in another teaser for the Mate 10 release on October 16. It’s not the first time this Galaxy Note 8 launch week that the company at large has thrown down on Samsung.

In so doing, the company has welcomed Twitter users into “the Dual Camera Family,” highlighting its partnership with German camera maker Leica in creating the dual-camera formats for the Huawei P9, Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 over the past year and a half.

There is a design aspect that was disclosed and it follows on from the previous Mate device: the vertical orientation of the rear camera sensors. Other than that, the phone is plated in gray.

Pocketnow will be on the ground in Munich to get our hands on the Mate 10 when it comes out.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
dual camera, Galaxy Note 8, Huawei, Leica, Mate 10, News, Samsung, teaser
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.