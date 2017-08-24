Unlike Apple, which prefers to combine its big mobile software and hardware releases, Google traditionally unveils the dessert name of its latest Android version and rolls out the software update to previous-gen “pure” phones way ahead of announcing new devices.

Case in point, last year’s August 22 Nougat debut preceding the October 4 presentation of the Pixel and Pixel XL handsets, and this year’s general August 21 launch of Android Oreo, which will reportedly be followed by second-gen Pixel introductions on October 5.

The latter date, while far from confirmed by any official source, is even more reliable than the freshly rumored iPhone 8 timeline, hailing from undoubtedly the most trustworthy industry leaker in the world.

Still, even the mighty Evan Blass makes mistakes occasionally (read rarely), so let’s keep that salt shaker nearby for the moment just in case. The same goes for the ev-leaked Snapdragon 836 SoC use of the Pixel 2 and XL2, as plausible as it may sound after seeing the SD821 debut commercially inside the OG Pixels.

Likely to very marginally improve the raw power delivered by today’s ubiquitous Snapdragon 835 processor, the SD836 silicon hasn’t even been announced by Qualcomm yet. What’s a little odd is the zippy new Snapdragon 836 chip will likely be paired with no more than 4GB RAM under the hood of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL2.

Other strongly rumored specs and features include 5/6-inch OLED screens, single rear-facing cameras, stereo speakers and “Active Edge” squeezability. The smaller model is probably manufactured by HTC, with LG in charge of the phablet’s production, and as Evan Blass so cruelly puts it, those of you waiting for the headphone jack’s survival can “dream on.”