Galaxy Note 8 in China may also come with 4GB RAM

Samsung has set 6GB as the new standard for RAM when it comes to its smartphones in the US. The Galaxy Note 8, though, will have many faces to it as many of its siblings do when it finally launches sales the middle of next month.

For example, in China, there’s rumors from a relay site for one of the state telecom regulators, TENAA, that two variants of the Note 8 will actually come with only 4GB of RAM. The SM-N9500 and SM-N9508 should have standard fare specs otherwise, though.

Market whispers tell us that supply of mobile memory disks have been tightening up for the iPhone 8, but if Samsung is going to spread the pain around, why do it in China? — like Korea, it values paper specifications and prime performance. In fact, with its potential audience in the hundreds of millions, the chaebol has more to lose here than in its home country.