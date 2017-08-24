You’ve seen it (unfairly) pitted against the substantially inferior iPhone 7 Plus, as well as previewed in all its glory. The “enhanced” S Pen holds no secrets, pre-orders are already underway and actual sales will begin relatively quickly, although you might still be hesitant to splash all that cash.

Unveiled with plenty of glitz less than 24 hours ago, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers the best specs and features available today, but also a whole slew of attractive gifts. That includes a premium pair of earphones “tuned by AKG”, if you were wondering, no matter when you decide to embrace the 6.3-inch “Infinity Display” greatness.

“Packed with 11Φ woofers and 8Φ tweeters”, according to the new phone’s official webpage, these are likely the same exact headphones bundled with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ free of strings and separately worth around $100. To “put them to good use”, you get three complimentary months of premium Google Play Music access, as long as you haven’t tried the streaming service before.

If you want even moar freebies, Sam’s Club can hook you up with $200 gift cards by September 24 in addition to the above and your choice of a Gear 360 camera or 128GB SD card and wireless charging pad. The sole condition is to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 from the membership-only retailer and activate it on an AT&T, Sprint or Verizon installment plan.

In other news, you definitely missed yesterday’s announcement of a new Samsung Gear VR headset, because this sixth edition essentially brings nothing new to the table. It costs $129.99, just like the version launched alongside the Galaxy S8, handheld controller included, and it’s ever so slightly larger to accommodate the Galaxy Note 8.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning (in passing) that official Spotify support is headed for Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant by the end of the year. In addition to linguistic skills and regional availability, the AI has been lacking in third-party services integration as well, so this is a small but important step in the right direction.

