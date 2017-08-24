iOS

Firmer sources nail price of iPhone 8 to $999

Source to The New York Times now peg “a premium model” with a “bigger screen,” “facial recognition” and “the ability to charge it with magnetic induction” to cost around $999.

We’ve been tracking the iPhone 8 and its various names — iPhone X, iPhone Edition, iPhone Pro — to smash the four-digit mark for a while as banks have made their own predictions. Brian X. Chen’s “Tech Fix” column plops that development in the middle of a commemorative thought piece on why consumers have been attracted to the iPhone so long. Factors include a strong support system, privacy standards and a “Tight Ecosystem.”

Isolating opinions from the discussion, we seem to have come to an agreement on where a base model may land. But as we’re hearing about storage options starting at 64GB and towering to 512GB, we’re wondering how steep those pricing steps will be. It’s frightening to see a Galaxy Note 8 hit $950 and it’s bad enough to talk about a $1,000 iPhone? But even at the height of clouds, could we see a $1,500 iPhone?

Current chatter points to a September 12 event and we’re bound to find out officially one way or another.

