Prepaid player Virgin Mobile is growing its new Inner Circle customer base by now allowing people to bring their own iPhone as well as their phone line to the Sprint subsidiary. Those who do will still get to take advantage of an introductory offer: a full year of unlimited data, voice and text service for only $1.

The carrier is now also shipping SIMs to prospective subscribers for free up through September 29, after which point the cost goes up to $25. All you need to do is port your number and make sure you have an iPhone 5s or newer device. As with other customers, device upgraders can get another 6 months of service for just $1.

New customers to Virgin Mobile can still purchase a brand new iPhone and get a year’s service for $1.