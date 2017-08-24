Jealous of India-based QWERTY devotees and their exclusive availability of a BlackBerry KEYone “Limited Edition Black” phone with no silver accents in sight? Enraged by Sprint’s bloatware re-installing scandal, despite the Now Network’s admission of guilt and promise to fix all related problems? Unwilling to go the unlocked route just to stay on a GSM operator?

We have tremendous news today for all those who’ve answered yes to at least one of the questions above, as AT&T officially welcomes back “the business-ready BlackBerry.”

Late to the US launch party, Ma Bell is trying to make it up to its loyal customers looking for a road warrior with unrivaled productivity by exclusively carrying the BlackBerry KEYone in an exquisite “Space Black” color.

That’s basically the all-black version previously released only in India, though we’re not sure if AT&T’s KEYone packs 3 or 4GB RAM. 3 is probably the safe bet, seeing as how you’ll be charged a reasonable $16.67 a month for 30 months with Next plans starting September 1. That’s a grand total of $500, which is 50 bucks lower than the recommended GSM unlocked price.

You get state-of-the-art security in addition to a one-of-a-kind physical keyboard and unmatched battery life, a 4.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 1080 x 1620 pixels resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processing power, Android 7.1 Nougat software, a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Also, a unique keyboard-embedded fingerprint sensor. No wonder the phone continues to expand.