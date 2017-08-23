Can you believe it’s been almost five months since Samsung’s previous flagship phone-introducing Unpacked event? Well, it’s already time for a new one, and rumor has it the Galaxy Note 8 will go up for pre-order right after its highly anticipated announcement, at least across select European markets.

Both the old continent and the US, along with Korea, are likely to get first delivery around mid September, but although we seem to have the full story early, you’re still advised to check out the bad boy’s official presentation at 11 a.m. Eastern Time today.

It’s going to be a grandiose show, no doubt about that, and what better venue to host the public debut of the most exciting Android handset this holiday season than New York? Fret not, West coast residents and Samsung admirers around the world, as a YouTube live stream is embedded below for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

In case you’re wondering, 11 EDT is 8 PDT, as well as 4 p.m. London time, 11 pm in Beijing, and 8:30 pm in New Delhi. Pretty sweet timing across the board, though Australians may need to make a small sacrifice and stay awake until 1 am local time, when the shindig kicks off.

The whole thing shouldn’t take more than an hour, as all surprises seem ruined, and the Gear Fit 2 Pro wearable device is probably headed for Berlin to break cover during IFA 2017 next week. At best, the Galaxy Note 8 could be joined on stage by another iterative Gear VR headset.

Our top reporters, reviewers and previewers will be on the ground to offer their first impressions as soon as possible, so it might be wise to stick around after the event for some exclusive hands-on video coverage.