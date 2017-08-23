For some reason, Sony still has two more flagship phones planned for commercial releases this year, despite setting the bar really high with the Xperia XZ Premium just a few months back.

In fairness, we completely understand why the Xperia XZ1 Compact exists, following in the footsteps of the fall 2016-unveiled X Compact. But if the “full-sized” XZ1 looks pretty much the same as the XZ Premium and XZs, confusingly combining the two’s specs and features, exactly what’s its point?

Rumored to sport a 5.2-inch HDR-enabled Full HD display with decidedly chunky bezels, as well as a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 19MP Motion Eye camera, this no doubt impending Sony Xperia XZ1 doesn’t sound affordable enough either.

On British shores, it’s supposed to start at 599 GBP, according to regularly reliable tipster and tech blogger Roland Quandt over on Twitter. That directly equates to a $769 tag you may find extremely hard to swallow, merely undercutting the regional RRP of the XZ Premium by 50 pounds. Oh, and Amazon UK lists the 4K-capable 5.5-incher at around £612 right now.

Stateside, you should probably expect a recommended XZ1 price of roughly $600, which also doesn’t compare very favorably to the XZ Premium’s current $700 market value.

Meanwhile, the 4.6-inch or so Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is tipped to set you back a whopping 499 GBP, or 640 USD. That basically confirms the diminutive flagship’s own Snapdragon 835 and 4GB RAM integration, though it’s still a lot to ask of compact smartphone faithfuls. It’s also a full 210 pounds north of the X Compact’s retail costs these days, likely converting into $500 or so for the US. Yikes!