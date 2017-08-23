iOS

Capture stunning photos with these smartphone lens — currently 50% off

Contents
Advertisement

The days of lugging the bulky DSLR around are numbered. With the 3-in-1 Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Kit, all you’ll need is a smartphone to capture professional quality photos anywhere.

Specialized lens are a requirement for any serious photographers, and this lens kit comes three different types (fish eye, macro, and wide angle). The fish eye lens allows you to get 180 degree shots of the world, while the macro lens will provide you the exquisite clarity necessary to capture miniature objects. And for those majestic nature photos, the wide angle lens will be your best friend.

Unlike DSLR camera lens, which carry a hefty price, the 3-in-1 Universal Smartphone Lens Camera Kit is only $9.99, which is currently 50% off.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.