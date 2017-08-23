It’s the ultimate leak, straight from the horse’s mouth. Just a couple of hours before Samsung kicks off the Unpacked action in New York to finally and properly unveil the Galaxy Note 8, perhaps the phone’s most interesting companion device has prematurely popped up on the company’s official website. So much for the Gear Fit 2 Pro presumably breaking cover at IFA Berlin next week.

Not up for grabs yet (obviously), the 5ATM water-resistant wearable is also without a confirmed price tag. But we’re pretty certain it’s going to cost $200 stateside, with the same exact curved 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display as the non-Pro Gear Fit 2 from last year.

As expected, the clasp is different to ensure the thing “stays securely on whether it’s swim or gym”, and color options include a “sleek, understated” black and a snazzy “splash of red.”

Aside from enhanced water protection (up to 50 meters this time around), very little about the fitness tracker’s specs and features seems to have changed compared to the 2016 edition. You get the same old slew of sensors, from an accelerometer and barometer to a heart rate monitor, as well as built-in GPS and “advanced” activity tracking.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is capable of automatically detecting and logging various athletic exercises, from tenis to basketball, swimming and “even dance moves”, aiming to motivate you with pre-loaded UA Record, MapMyRun, MyFitnessPal and Endomondo apps. Overall, this looks like a good but not great wearable product, which is why it remains to be seen if it ends up taking the stage alongside the Galaxy Note 8 later today.