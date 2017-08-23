While Samsung was ominously silent about Galaxy Note8 retail pricing in its official press communications earlier today that properly unveiled the phone’s specs, features and US release dates, the nation’s top carriers were quick to set the record straight.

There don’t seem to be any major differences between the device costs across the “big four” wireless service providers, and the magic number is… $950. That’s largely in line with speculation dating as far back as June, and although it’s by no means affordable, it’s also justified.

T-Mobile and AT&T have so far confirmed they’ll kick off pre-orders tomorrow, August 24, along with Best Buy, which is ready to sell you the Galaxy Note8 in Verizon, AT&T and Sprint-specific versions, as well as unlocked.

The “Un-carrier” will be charging $210 down and $30 a month for two years on an Equipment Installment Plan, or $0 upfront and $39 a month with JUMP! on Demand. AT&T wants $31.67 a month for 30 months with Next arrangements, and in addition to the Gear 360 Camera freebie offered by every authorized retailer or an alternative 128GB memory card + fast wireless charger gift box, it also looks to incentivize DirecTV subscribers.

Satellite TV customers can get $500 towards a Samsung TV purchased online or $750 in credits for another Galaxy smartphone, both deals requiring AT&T Next commitments too.

Meanwhile, Best Buy has indirectly revealed Verizon and Sprint’s Note8 pricing structures, promising up to $150 savings on top of the aforementioned nationwide freebies. Namely, a Big Red-locked “Infinity Display” 6.3-incher costs $32.75 a month instead of $39 a month for two years, a Sprint variant is $33.33 a month for the same period of time, and with AT&T service, the Galaxy Note8 sets you back $28.33 for 30 months. Those are $786, $800 and $850 totals respectively, by the way.

