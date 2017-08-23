While the full specs and features of the “next level” Galaxy Note8 (not Note 8, mind you) have been an open book for several months now, suffering almost no change as time went by and fresh rumors surfaced, availability gossip was always a bit confusing.

No more speculation and no more unanswered questions… pretty much, as Samsung just told the press US pre-orders in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray kick off as early as tomorrow, August 24.

Beginning September 15, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, but also Cricket Wireless, C Spire, Straight Talk, US Cellular and Xfinity Mobile will all carry the Galaxy Note8 in stores nationwide.

You can obviously find the S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher at Best Buy, Target and Walmart as well, plus online at Samsung.com, with any purchase made between August 24 and September 24 through an authorized channel qualifying for a free $230-worth Gear 360 camera or a so-called “Galaxy Foundation kit” including a 128GB EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible.

The retail value of the latter gift pack is estimated at a total of $190, and supplies are limited, so you may receive your freebies with a substantial delay if you hold off for too long.

In a surprising but more than welcome twist, there’s a promotion expressly targeting former Galaxy Note 7 owners too. If you had to return your precious last year for fear of fire, you’re now eligible for an “instant” trade-in value of up to $425 when (if) you choose to swap your current phone for a Note8.

Interestingly (and ominously), the recommended price tag of the Galaxy Note8 is yet to be made official. We’re also awaiting availability details for other markets aside from the US, and we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as they arrive.

