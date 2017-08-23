Let’s not act surprised that Samsung’s latest flagship phone comes with the typical smorgasbord of ultra-high-end features. That’s just how the mobile industry’s long-reigning king rolls, and besides, we knew all about the Galaxy Note8’s specifications since June.

There are indeed no surprises, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, what could have possibly made that beautiful new QHD+ “Infinity Display” better? 4K resolution? Sounds like pixel overkill, and Sony is yet to convince us the human eye can tell the difference.

The same probably goes for the 8GB RAM likely to become the standard sooner or later, but not today. No, sir, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 might be perfect the way it is, save for a conservative battery needed to prevent a repeat of last year’s Note 7 explosion fiasco.

Oh, and the headphone jack is still in its traditional place, to the delight of hardcore audiophiles who prefer to choose for themselves how to listen to their tunes. Bluetooth 5.0, microSD expansion, IP68 water and dust resistance and an “optimized” but decidedly familiar S Pen wrap up a truly impressive list of features.

