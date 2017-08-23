The big day has finally arrived, flagship Android smartphone enthusiasts, and as hard as LG and Huawei might try to steal Samsung’s thunder, we have to give the king what belongs to the king.

That includes some last-minute pre-announcement attention, even though everything looks settled and all the important questions have been answered over the past few months through both official and unofficial channels.

The chaebol’s worst nightmare when it comes to unauthorized information spills is striking one final time mere hours before the Unpacked event in New York kicks off, single-handedly laying bare the fourth color option of the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8.

Just like black, gold and blue flavors, the orchid grey (or gray, if you prefer) device is joined by a matching S Pen in front and back ev-leaked renders. Once again, the minimal screen bezels and crowded rear cover section at the top accommodating dual cameras, LED flash, heart rate and fingerprint sensors are coated in classic and classy black.

The contrast is sure alluring, although some of you may have preferred the whole phone to be painted one hue, sensors, bezels and everything. It’s also worth pointing out that we seem to be looking at a slightly different shade of gray than the one sported by the Galaxy S8 and S8+, despite their identical marketing labels.

Meanwhile, in case you’re still a little confused by the Note 8’s rumored commercial release timeline, well-known European tech blogger Roland Quandt claims on Twitter 64GB pre-orders will open later today on the old continent, with “operator” deliveries starting September 15.

Basically, it sounds like Samsung aims to launch its newest “Infinity Display” hero all around the world, from Korea to the US to Europe, a measly three weeks after today’s formal introduction. That’s quite an ambitious plan.