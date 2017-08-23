Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 impressions, iPhone 8 tech & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we go through some of our late coverage of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 announcement and impressions. Then we talk about the iPhone 8 and some interesting new 3D sensing technology that might leap frog competitors. We also discuss the rumored iPhone 8 with a crazy 512GB of storage. The Huawei Mate 10 follows as we hear that there might be two devices. We end today’s show talking about the LG V30 and the possibility of there being a larger variant.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Blass leaves little doubt about LG V30+, says Quad DAC remains global
Huawei Mate 10 Pro screen may go 2:1 while Mate 10 sticks to 16:9
Qualcomm lags behind Apple on 3D sensing, says KGI analyst
Rumors point to iPhone 8 storage options ranging from 64GB to 512GB
‘Next level’ Samsung Galaxy Note8 goes official with dual rear camera, 6.3-inch Infinity Display

