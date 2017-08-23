In China, Weibo tech channel GeekBar has raised Apple ante before the company launches the iPhone 8 next month.

The rumor is that Apple will source 64GB and 256GB flash storage disks from Toshiba and SanDisk for the iPhone 8, but will also pursue 512GB drives from Samsung and SK Hynix as well. It’s not clear if the iPhone 7s generation devices will stick with the current storage tiers of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB. Bets are off, though, for the RAM count to be at 3GB.

A potential theory for why? The iPhone 8 (perhaps the “iPhone Edition,” the post calls out) is expected to start at around $1,000, if not higher. While a lot of that money is going towards the research and development of new parts not seen on previous iPhones such as an iris scanner and 3D scanning tech, a part of it may be to placate worries that the company has excessive margins in mind. While we are talking about a luxury item, tens of millions of consumers are expected to purchase this device one way or another.

The current storage tiers — which replaced the 16GB, 64GB and 128GB levels — took effect with the iPhone 7.