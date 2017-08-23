Qualcomm lags behind Apple on 3D sensing, says KGI analyst

KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo hasn’t been hot on Qualcomm recently. He’s definitely got reason not to be: nearly the whole of the mobile tech industry has more or less contributed against the chipmaker in the current legal imbroglio over its patent licenses.

But other than being on “a side,” Kuo saw Qualcomm’s most recent update to its ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technology, Sense ID, and dismissed it as a marginal improvement to the debut product.

Today, with the iPhone 8 in view and its multiple 3D-sensing functions the talk of the town, Kuo called Qualcomm’s development and production pace on 3D scanning products immature. The observations, relayed through 9to5Mac, point to 2019 as the earliest a mass push could happen for Android manufacturers.

A “revolutionary” front camera and infrared scanner are rumored to be at least part of the “huge difference” between the two feuding companies for the next couple of generations.