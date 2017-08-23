Android

Meet the Samsung Galaxy Note8!

Contents
Samsung’s Unpacked event just finished a few hours ago and we had the opportunity to meet the new Samsung Galaxy Note8. Samsung just spent the last hour telling us the story of the Galaxy Note at its Unpacked event in New York City. How it has served as the vanguard platform to innovate in things like S Pen,..  Curved displays, which are now standard on its flagships, and also that trend for phones to continue to grow in size. Surely the Note 7 was more a set back than a step forward, so the biggest question today is if the Galaxy Note 8 can help the S8 in fixing that.

Watch our hands-on video to learn more about it!

