Dual camera Meizu M6 Note starts at $165 equivalent, also sporting Full HD 5.5-inch screen

It takes quite a bit of courage to unveil a phone, any type of phone, on the exact same day as the newest crown jewel of the mobile industry’s long-reigning king. But of course, Meizu isn’t playing in Samsung’s league, despite the Chinese OEM’s occasionally unique flagship, and the M6 Note is by no means a Galaxy Note 8 contender.

It can however be a regional thorn in the side of the somewhat overpriced and underpowered Galaxy J family, starting at the ultra-affordable equivalent of around $165 with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Up for domestic pre-orders today, the Meizu M6 Note will also ship in 3/32 and 4/64GB variants from September 2 costing $195 (1,299 yuan) and $255 (CNY 1,699) respectively.

Regardless of your preferred configuration, the metal unibody 5.5-incher comes with Full HD screen resolution in tow, a fast and efficient octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, and a large, mCharge-capable 4000mAh battery.

But the number one selling point is a surprisingly competent (for the phone’s price tag) dual 12 + 5MP rear-facing camera setup that Meizu ambitiously compared with the Huawei P10’s 20 + 12MP Leica-engineered shooter during the M6 Note’s announcement event.

You get a more than respectable 16MP selfie cam too, not to mention pre-installed Android 7.1.2 Nougat software, a blazing fast fingerprint reader and “double stereoscophic edging” technology for an improved grip. If only you could buy this “Real Note” (wink wink) internationally for a similar price as over in the “Middle Kingdom.”

Source
Meizu (Twitter)
