For quite some time, the main claim to fame of high-end Sony smartphones, both in the company’s homeland of Japan and internationally, was unrivaled water protection. But then one by one, basically all of the world’s top Android device vendors followed this trend, and when Apple released the IP67-certified iPhone 7 and 7 Plus last year, it became obvious the feature had reached peak popularity.

Still, there’s a big difference between a product advertised as water resistant and one its makers guarantee you can take for a swim and submerge to snap the most amazing pics without causing it damage.

Now, Sony tried to quietly backtrack on pompous waterproof claims for several Xperias a couple of years ago, but the move quickly got bad press and may have not even saved the OEM from legal hassle and hefty compensation of liquid-affected users.

That’s because a class action complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on April 14, 2017 has been preliminarily settled last week with proposed terms potentially costing Sony Mobile and Sony Electronics a serious chunk of change.

A December 1 fairness hearing could etch the settlement in stone, prompting partial refunds for owners of select Sony phones and tablets previously denied warranty coverage for water damage.

If your “deceptively” advertised Xperia M2 Aqua, M4 Aqua, ZR, Z Ultra, Z1, Z1 Compact, Z1s, Z2, Z3, Z3 Compact, Z3v, Z3 Dual, Z3+ Dual, Z3+, Z5, Z5 Compact, Z2 Tablet, Z3 Tablet Compact or Z4 Tablet broke down after a casual underwater photoshoot, you might soon be able to recover 50 percent of the MSRP. That’s $125 for an M2 Aqua, for instance, $225 for a Z3+, a cool $300 for a Z1 or as much as $340 for a Z4 Tablet.

Alternatively, you can opt for a warranty extension, covering damage resulting from “water intrusion” up to an additional 12 months, or write to the Court (by November 1) to object and perhaps ask for a higher reimbursement. It goes without saying that the class suit concerns solely aforementioned Xperias sold on US soil.