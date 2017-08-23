600MHz support out of the question for T-Mobile Galaxy Note8

T-Mobile might throw its weight around these days, bragging about a big spectrum grab and its rush to cover more ground with it this year. But the consumer-side hardware has to be there — and the Un-carrier said it would be there. Sadly, it won’t be there if we’re talking about the phone we’ve talked about all day long: the Galaxy Note8.

A company spokesperson told BGR that the Note8 won’t support LTE Band 71, the new classification for 600MHz spectrum in conversion from television signals right now. It’s a disappointing move, considering that cheaper Samsung phones will receive this support and yet, the year’s most important phone from the second-largest volume smartphone manufacturer gets left out in the cold.

Being fair, T-Mobile did say from the outset that phones with Band 71 support are to launch in the fourth quarter, not the third. Alas, perhaps the LG V30 can make up for things.